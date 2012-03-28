Italy seen pushing through bond sale at lower 10-yr yields

* Offers up to 8.25 bln eur of bonds, including 5-, 10-yr

* Markets keen to assess strength of demand

* 10-yr yields set to fall but 5-yr yields seen stable

By Valentina Za

MILAN, March 29 (Reuters) - Italian banks are expected to support the most challenging of Rome’s three debt auctions this week on Thursday, with 10-year yields set to fall below 5.5 percent and five-year debt costs seen stabilising on up to 8.25 billion euros of bonds.

But after recent profit-taking, investors are on the lookout for signs the boost to demand provided by the European Central Bank is on the wane a month after its second, and likely last, offering of three-year funds.

Italy is selling new tranches of its 5- and 10-year benchmarks as well as a new 2017 CCTeu bond linked to the Euribor rate after a bill auction on Wednesday that drew good demand.

“We expect the auction to go well based on the assumption that there is still plenty of cash from the ECB’s long-term refinancing operations (LTROs) to be put to use,” said Citi analyst Jamie Searle.

“We expect domestic buyers to turn up, even as they are becoming more opportunistic. If this was not the case, it would send a very important signal that the effect of the LTROs is already beginning to wane.”

Demand from domestic banks armed with 255 billion euros in cheap ECB funds has helped drive Italian yields sharply lower from record highs hit in late 2011. Analysts now see reduced scope for further falls, with uncertainty on the outcome of Italy’s labour market reforms and economic prospects weighing.

At the end of February, Italy paid 5.5 percent to sell its Sept. 2022 BTP. The bond yielded 5.25 percent on Wednesday, pointing to a likely drop in borrowing costs.

The yield on the May 2017 BTP, however, traded roughly in line with an auction level of 4.19 percent seen a month ago. Traders said the five-year segment had particularly suffered during the recent bout of profit-taking.

“The (five-year) cost of funding might stabilise at auction for the first time after a few months of decline,” analysts at UniCredit said in a note.

A solid 8.5 billion euro bill auction on Wednesday boosted sentiment towards Italy ahead of Thursday’s sale, in a welcome development after an auction of zero-coupon and inflation-tied bonds on Tuesday triggered a negative market reaction due to supply pressure on the linker segment.

Italy has issued 66 billion euros in bonds so far this year. It faces 27 billion euros in bond redemptions in April, after repaying more than twice that amount in the previous two months.