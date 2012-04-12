UPDATE 2-Spanish woes push up Italian borrowing costs sharply

* Sells 4.88 bln euros of bonds, vs max 5 bln euro target

* Three-year yields rise to 3.89 pct from 2.76 pct

* 10-yr yield spread vs Germany falls after auction

By Valentina Za

MILAN, April 12 (Reuters) - Concerns about Spain’s deep budget problems pushed up borrowing costs sharply at an Italian bond auction on Thursday, signalling that markets doubt Europe’s struggling economies are overcoming their debt problems.

Yields on the three-year bonds hit 3.9 percent in the sale, more than one percentage point higher than at the last comparable auction a month ago and bringing an unwelcome rise in debt servicing costs as Rome tries to cut its budget deficit.

Italy and Spain have traded testy comments in recent days on who is to blame for the rise in borrowing costs which has afflicted both countries as they struggle to meet deficit targets during a recession.

Italian officials have been quick to blame “external factors”, including contagion from Spain. But analysts say the countries have become stuck together, returning to centre stage in the euro zone crisis since Greece gained at least temporary relief by securing a new bailout last month.

“Spain and Italy are the twin bellwethers of the euro zone crisis. When one of them catches a cold, the other one sneezes,” said Nicholas Spiro at Spiro Sovereign Strategy.

Spain’s budget and banking troubles, compounded by concerns about slowing global economic growth have turned attention back on to Italy’s 1.9 trillion euro debt and its shrinking economy.

A huge injection of cheap loans by the European Central Bank gave some relief from January, with euro zone banks using the money to buy government bonds. However, some analysts believe this effect has started to wear off, pushing yields back up.

Italian Deputy Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Thursday that the current Italian yields were unjustified.

“We decided not to fully meet demand (from primary dealers) because we are under no pressure to raise funding at rates which we believe are not right,” he said after the auction raised 4.88 billion euros, just short of the 5 billion euro maximum target.

Thursday’s increase brings Italian three-year debt costs to their highest level since January.

PERIPHERAL PROBLEMS

A day earlier, Italy’s one-year borrowing costs doubled in an auction and yields for the euro zone’s “peripheral” countries may continue climbing compared with rock-bottom levels in the core nations led by Germany.

“The funding environment is getting tougher for the periphery,” said Michael Leister, a strategist at DZ Bank. “Overall, we believe the spreads are biased towards further widening although we still prefer Italian debt over Spanish.”

Rising debt costs may hurt Italy’s drive to cuts its budget deficit under Prime Minister Mario Monti, a job already made harder by the recession. Rome is expected to cut its 2012 GDP forecast by mid-April, bringing it in line with a European Union estimate that the economy will shrink 1.3 percent.

Italian officials have dismissed suggestions that slow progress of structural reform, including new labour rules aimed at spurring growth, have put off investors.

Reports in Italian and Spanish newspapers quoting Monti as saying Spain’s financial problems were the main reason for renewed tensions on the debt markets have irritated Madrid.

Monti’s office denied the remarks but Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy criticised “some EU leaders” on Wednesday. “We hope that they assume their responsibilities and are more cautious in their statements. We don’t talk about other countries,” he said. “What is good for Spain is good for the euro zone.”

REFINANCING HUMP

Italy faces 27 billion euros in bond redemptions this month - the last leg of a 90 billion euro February-to-April refinancing hump - but then it has virtually no medium and long-term debt maturing in May and June.

Reinvestment flows contributed to what analysts said was “decent” demand at Thursday’s auction, and the market reaction was cautiously positive. The yield premium 10-year Italian bonds pay over German Bunds tightened to 369 basis points after the sale, from 384 basis points just before.

Before Thursday’s sale, Italian three-year borrowing costs had been declining steadily after hitting a euro lifetime record of 7.9 percent in November.

Italy also sold three off-the-run bonds due in 2015, 2020 and 2023 - offering a maturity longer than 10 years for the first time since October. Traders said these lines had been specifically requested by primary dealers and the 2 billion euro sale was more than twice covered.

The Treasury has repeatedly said it wants a lasting improvement in market conditions before it starts issuing longer term debt again.

With a healthier banking system and a less indebted private sector, Italy is seen on a sounder footing than Spain but lags behind Madrid in its yearly funding plans.

“The stakes are higher in Italy because of its much larger funding requirements. The key for Italian auctions going forward is the degree of support from domestic banks amid a relative dearth of foreign buyers,” said Spiro.

ECB-funded of Italian bonds from domestic banks had helped drive down yields early this year but with investors fearing the debt crisis could worsen again, their exposure to sovereign risks is again a source of concern.

Thursday’s sale brings Italian bond issuance at nearly 37 percent of an estimated yearly target of 215 billion euros, while Spain is almost halfway through its annual funding plan.