RPT-UPDATE 2-Italy easily clears last debt sale of 2013, in positive sign for new year

* Sale of 5 and 10-year debt at top of target range

* Italian bonds rally in secondary market

* Some analysts favour Italian, Spanish debt next year (Updates bonds prices, adds Italy/Germany yield spread hitting low)

By Valentina Za and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

MILAN/LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Italy easily sold five and 10-year bonds in its final debt sale of the year on Monday, suggesting attractive yields will ensure that weaker euro zone issuers continue to attract demand next year.

Italian bonds rallied in the secondary market in the wake of the auction, pushing the risk premium over German Bunds on a 10-year maturity to 217 basis points, its lowest level in two and a half years.

“The auction went well and the market is getting bid,” said Riccardo Barbieri, a strategist at Mizuho.

The prospect of euro zone interest rates remaining low for a long time favours lower-rated bonds such as Italian or Spanish, against lower-yielding German debt, as investors hunt for returns.

“We’re rather positive on Italy and the periphery in general going into 2014,” said Luca Jellinek, head of European rates strategy at Credit Agricole CIB.

“I expect to see foreign demand for Italian bonds early next year. Some institutional investors are waiting for 2014 to add to their peripheral exposure.”

In Monday’s sale, Italy sold 10-year debt at an average 4.11 percent yield, below market levels though up from 4.01 percent at a similar auction held before the Federal Reserve’s decision earlier this month to trim its bond-buying stimulus.

Demand fell due to the holiday season but the bond performed strongly on secondary markets ahead of the sale and in its aftermath.

By 1546 GMT, Italy’s 10-year bond prices traded up a full percentage point on the day for a yield of 4.10 percent, against 4.18 percent as the auction closed.

ITALY, SPAIN TO OUTPERFORM

Citi strategists said in a note they expected Italy and Spain to outperform core markets such as Germany in 2014.

The debt of both peripheral euro zone states has been under selling pressure in recent sessions on speculation that domestic banks may reduce their large bond holdings ahead of a sector check-up by the European Central Bank.

Analysts expect foreign buyers to pick up the slack in the face of reduced appetite by Italian banks next year, warning however that confirmation of an economic recovery and of continued political stability would be key.

Italian banks sold a net 11 billion euros of domestic bonds between July and October, the Bank of Italy said, as the ECB’s review turned the spotlight onto their large sovereign holdings. The ECB will use balance sheet data as of Dec. 31 in its review.

Italy sold 5.5 billion euros in bonds on Monday, at the top of its planned issue range. A five-year benchmark due in Dec. 2018 sold at 2.71 percent, against 2.89 percent in October when it was last issued. The bid-to-cover fell to 1.3 from 1.7.

It was Italy’s last debt sale this year and it will settle in early January.

“We’ve seen a fair bit of profit-taking from Italian banks, as well as international ones, in the second half of this year,” Credit Agricole’s Jellinek said. “I expect a more balanced situation of demand/offer next year.”

Citi analysts said the cash flow profile was particularly supportive for Italian bonds next year with total coupon payments and redemptions outstripping gross issuance by around 17 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7258 euros) (Editing by John Stonestreet and Susan Fenton)