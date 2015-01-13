CORRECTED-Italy debt costs hit new lows at auction ahead of key ECB meeting

(Corrects lead to show that yield on three-year bond was not at record low but lowest since September)

MILAN, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Italian borrowing costs fell to fresh record lows on Tuesday at a sale of seven- and 15-year debt as speculation grew the European Central Bank could unveil plans for government bond purchases at a meeting next week.

Italy sold bonds for 7.0 billion euros ($8.3 billion), at the top of its planned issue range.

The Treasury sold a seven-year bond maturing in Dec. 2021 at 1.29 percent, down from 1.74 percent at a mid-November auction. The sale was covered 1.5 times, in line with the previous auction.

The yield on a longer-term bond maturing in March 2030 fell to 2.46 percent from 2.97 percent in November. Demand totalled 1.5 times the amount sold broadly in line with the mid-November’s auction.

Rome also sold a three-year bond due in Jan. 2018, which fetched an average 0.61 percent yield, down from 0.77 percent in mid-November and the lowest since a record low of 0.52 percent in September last year. The bid-to-cover ratio rose to 1.6 times from 1.5 times.

“The fact that Italy is re-opening the 15-year (bond) ... indicates that the Treasury is considering selling a new 30-year benchmark in January,” UniCredit said in a note. “In our view, the best window of opportunity would be after the mid-month auction but before the ECB meeting.”

Top ECB policymakers have signalled that sovereign bond-buying - known as quantitative easing - could be announced at the bank’s first policy meeting of 2015 on Jan. 22. ($1 = 0.8481 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za)