FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Italy does not expect to raise real coupon on new BTP Italia bond
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 18, 2016 / 1:11 PM / 10 months ago

Italy does not expect to raise real coupon on new BTP Italia bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Italy will probably set the real coupon on the BTP Italia bond it is currently selling at 0.35 percent, the minimum level indicated at the beginning of the offering period, unless market conditions change, the head of the country's public debt said.

Italy is offering a 2024 inflation-linked bond aimed at retail investors. At the end of the four-day offer, the Treasury can raise or confirm the minimum real coupon on the bond.

"Market levels this morning were the same as when we set the(minimum real) coupon," Maria Cannata told journalists on the sidelines of a conference organised by Milan's Bocconi University and Deutsche Bank.

"Don't think so," she added when asked about a possible increase of the coupon level. The new bond has drawn around 1.7 billion euros in orders so far. (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.