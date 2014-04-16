UPDATE 1-Small investors pocket 10 bln euros of new Italian linker

(Adds comments, details)

MILAN, April 16 (Reuters) - Small savers snapped up 10 billion euros ($14 billion) of a new Italian inflation-linked bond due in April 2020, confirming the strength of the country’s retail investors, as a three-day sale closed on Wednesday a few hours ahead of schedule.

The same bond will be offered to institutional players on Thursday. The Treasury is widely expected to close that sale early, too, as it seeks to avoid a repeat of record demand seen for past issues of such bonds, dubbed BTP Italia.

“I expect the Treasury to quickly wrap up the sale of the new BTP Italia to institutionals, as I think their target is three to five billion euros,” Fabrizio Fiorini, head of investments at Italian asset manager Aletti Gestielle, said. “The bond market has rallied (this week) so I think demand will be strong.”

The Treasury fills in full demand for the BTP Italia bonds. The previous issue in November last year raised 22 billion euros in just a day and a half, the largest single bond sale by a European government.

To better control the final issue size, the Treasury for the first time has offered the bond separately to retail and professional investors, reserving to small savers the first three days of the sale.

The Treasury said late on Tuesday it was opting for an early closing of the retail offering at 1200 GMT on Wednesday.

The Treasury can halt Thursday’s sale at any time, by giving 30 minutes’ notice.

Italian and Spanish bonds yields hovered near multi-year lows on the secondary market on Wednesday. Supportive monetary policy and improved economic prospects for the countries worst hit by the euro zone crisis have fed demand for their bonds this year, as investors pocketed the higher returns on offer.

The new BTP Italia for the first time has a six-year instead of a four-year maturity and will pay a real coupon of at least 1.65 percent, lower than past issues, plus inflation.

Italy launched its first BTP Italia bond in March 2012 to tap into large domestic savings in the face of scant foreign appetite for its debt during the sovereign crisis.

Italian households held financial assets worth 3.67 trillion euros at the end of 2012, the Bank of Italy said in December, around 1.7 times the country's public debt.($1 = 0.7234 Euros)