5 months ago
British, Irish investors buy 40 pct of Italy's new BTPei bond
#Financials
March 8, 2017 / 6:21 PM / 5 months ago

British, Irish investors buy 40 pct of Italy's new BTPei bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 8 (Reuters) - British and Irish investors bought 39.6 percent of Italy's new 10-year bond linked to the euro zone inflation rate, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

Italian ones took up 35.4 percent of the bond, it said.

The Treasury added that hedge funds bagged 18.8 percent of the note, the first sovereign eurozone inflation-linked bond to be sold this year.

Italy sold on Tuesday 3 billion euros of a new BTPei bond expiring May 15, 2028, with a real coupon of 1.30 percent. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Giulia Segreti)

