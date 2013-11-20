FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's Treasury expects domestic banks to cut bond holdings
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 20, 2013 / 9:52 AM / 4 years ago

Italy's Treasury expects domestic banks to cut bond holdings

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Italy’s Treasury expects domestic banks to cut their government bond holdings due to an upcoming sector check up by the European Central Bank while foreign demand will grow, the head of debt management said.

“It’s clear that with the ECB’s asset quality review and stress tests Italian banks will have to lower their (sovereign) exposure,” Maria Cannata said on Rai2 television channel on Wednesday.

The ECB will look at banking assets, including government bonds, in an in-depth assessment of the sector to take place before it becomes the single supervisor of euro zone banks in late 2014. Stress-tests will follow the asset review.

Government bonds will have a zero risk-weighting in the asset quality review but there is no decision yet on how they will be treated in the stress tests.

Italian banks have built a large portfolio of domestic bonds during the sovereign debt crisis, when they stepped up purchases making up for falling foreign appetite for Italian debt.

“We are confident about a significant and growing presence of institutional foreign investors,” Cannata said. (Reporting by Luca Trogni; Writing by Valentina Za, Editing by Lisa Jucca)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.