Italy plans to offer guarantees on govt bond derivatives
October 16, 2014 / 2:51 PM / 3 years ago

Italy plans to offer guarantees on govt bond derivatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Italian Treasury plans to introduce a system of bilateral guarantees for derivative contracts on government bonds signed with national and foreign banks to help lenders manage risks and facilitate its debt sales.

Under the planned system, outlined in the government’s 2015 draft budget seen by Reuters, the guarantees will take the form of Treasury cash reserves and euro zone government bonds, according to the draft.

A similar system was planned by the Treasury a year ago but was never implemented because of political resistance to a potentially unpopular move seen as helping Italy’s banks. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)

