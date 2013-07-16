FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Foreign holdings of Italian bonds fell in April-BOI
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 16, 2013 / 8:47 AM / in 4 years

Foreign holdings of Italian bonds fell in April-BOI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 16 (Reuters) - The amount of Italian government debt held by foreign investors fell to 673.9 billion euros ($879.27 billion) in April from 689.5 billion euros a month earlier, the Bank of Italy said on Tuesday.

Foreigners held in April 39.4 percent of Italy’s government bonds, down from 40.5 percent in March.

Foreign investors held 813.5 billion euros of Italian debt in June 2011 but have since reduced their exposure on the back of concerns over a public debt pile of around 2 trillion euros. ($1 = 0.7664 euros) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.