Foreign holdings of Italian bonds rose in September-BOI

MILAN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - The amount of Italian government debt held by foreign investors rose to 683.9 billion euros ($941 billion) in September from 673 billion euros a month earlier, the Bank of Italy said on Friday.

Foreigners held 39.4 percent of Italy’s government debt in September, up from 38.9 percent in August.

Foreign investors held 813.5 billion euros of Italian debt in June 2011 but have since reduced their exposure on the back of concerns over a public debt pile of around 2 trillion euros. ($1 = 0.7271 euros) (Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Francesca Landini)