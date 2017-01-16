Franklin Templeton's Zahn says overweight on Italian govt bonds

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Franklin Templeton's David Zahn has said he favours Italian bonds and the fund has now moved to an overweight position on Italian government debt.

"We favour Italian bonds, we like 10-year Italy now," said Zahn, a portfolio manager who heads European fixed income for Franklin Templeton.

He said Friday's ratings downgrade of Italy from DBRS was in keeping with what the other ratings agencies have done, debt to GDP levels have started to peak and there are efforts to clean up Italian banks.

Zahn oversees Franklin Templeton's European fixed income strategies, which total over 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion). (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Angus MacSwan)