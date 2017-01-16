FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Franklin Templeton's Zahn says overweight on Italian govt bonds
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong, streets flooded, flights canceled
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 16, 2017 / 1:33 PM / 7 months ago

Franklin Templeton's Zahn says overweight on Italian govt bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Franklin Templeton's David Zahn has said he favours Italian bonds and the fund has now moved to an overweight position on Italian government debt.

"We favour Italian bonds, we like 10-year Italy now," said Zahn, a portfolio manager who heads European fixed income for Franklin Templeton.

He said Friday's ratings downgrade of Italy from DBRS was in keeping with what the other ratings agencies have done, debt to GDP levels have started to peak and there are efforts to clean up Italian banks.

Zahn oversees Franklin Templeton's European fixed income strategies, which total over 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion). (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.