UPDATE 1-Franklin Templeton's Zahn: Europe's bond bull market not over, favours Italy

* Franklin Templeton's Zahn favours Italian bonds

* Sees opportunity in French debt if bonds weakens before election

* Says bull run in bonds in Europe not over yet

* Holds UK bonds as a hedge against hard Brexit (Writes through)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Franklin Templeton's David Zahn said on Monday the bull run in European government bonds was not quite over and he favours Italy though he sees opportunity in French bonds should that market come under pressure ahead of elections this year.

A three-decade rally in world bond markets is stuttering given signs of a pick-up in economic growth, inflation and a push towards fiscal expansion in the United States under President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office on Friday.

Zahn said political risks in the euro zone and the European Central Bank's bond-buying stimulus scheme, however, would support bonds in the region.

"We're not quite at the end of the bull market in Europe," he said at a Franklin Templeton event in London.

Zahn said he favoured Italian bonds and the fund had moved to an overweight position in Italian government debt.

"We like 10-year Italy now," said Zahn, a portfolio manager who oversees Franklin Templeton's European fixed income strategies, which total around 2 billion euros ($2.2 billion).

He said Friday's ratings downgrade of Italy by DBRS was in keeping with what the other ratings agencies have done, while there were a number of reasons to turn positive on Italian debt.

"Italy's debt-to-GDP is starting to peak, Italy will continue with its reforms and it is getting some resolution to the banking system problems," he said.

Last year Zahn reduced exposure to Italian bonds as political uncertainty mounted ahead of the Dec. 4 referendum. That position was reversed towards the end of 2016, he said.

He said there would be an opportunity to buy French government bonds if the market sold off ahead of voting in the country's two-stage presidential election due to take place in April and May.

He added that the gap between French and German government bonds would have to widen significantly, by 50 basis points, before he was interested in French bonds.

The gap between French 10-year bonds and their German peers is 55 basis points.

The funds Zahn oversees do not own French government bonds.

Zahn also said he held an overweight position in UK bonds, including gilts, which were a good way to hedge against risks of a "hard Brexit".

Britain's pound fell sharply on Monday as concern mounted that the country was heading for a "hard" exit from the European Union and its single market, a day before a speech by Prime Minister Theresa May on the government's plans. (Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Mark Heinrich)