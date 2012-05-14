FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy sells 3-yr bond below market yield
#Market News
May 14, 2012 / 9:20 AM / 5 years ago

Italy sells 3-yr bond below market yield

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 14 (Reuters) - Italian borrowing costs remained under pressure on Monday at the first bond auction by a peripheral euro zone issuer after a Greek vote brought into question the country’s euro membership, unsettling markets.

Italy paid 3.91 percent to sell the maxiumum planned amount of 3.5 billion euros of a March 2015 bond.

The yield marked a new high since January but it came below market levels of around 4 percent. Rome had last placed the bond in mid-April at an average 3.89 percent yield.

Monday’s sale was covered 1.5 times from 1.4 times a month ago, in a further confirmation of steady interest for short-term Italian paper after a well-bid sale of T-bills on Friday.

The Treasury is also offering up to 1.75 billion euros of three lines due in 2020, 2022 and 2025 which it has stopped issuing on a regular basis.

Results are yet to be released.

