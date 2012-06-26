FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 26, 2012 / 9:31 AM / 5 years ago

Italy 2-yr debt costs soar to 4.7 pct at auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, June 26 (Reuters) - Italy paid 4.712 percent to sell two-year paper on Tuesday, a new high since December, as investor doubts have grown about whether a European summit later this week will deliver a decisive answer to the bloc’s debt crisis.

Pressured by rising interest payments on its 1.95 trillion euro debt and a deepening economic recession, speculation has grown that Italy is at risk for being forced to seek external assistance to continue finance its debt.

It sold a total of 3.9 billion euros in zero-coupon and inflation-linked bonds - near the top of its planned range - ahead of a six-month bill sale on Wednesday and a more challenging offer of five- and 10-year debt for up to 5.5 billion euros on Thursday.

The yield on zero-coupon bonds due in May 2014 rose sharply from the 4.04 percent level Rome paid only a month ago on the same paper. The sale was covered 1.65 times, roughly in line with May’s slightly bigger auction.

The Treasury also 916 million euros of two inflation-linked bonds due in September 2016 and September 2026, with bids totalling 2.3 times that amount.

It paid 5.20 percent on the 2016 linker, up from 4.39 percent a month ago. It sold the second tranche of a 2026 linker first issued in June 2011 through a syndicate of banks at an average 5.29 percent rate.

