Italy sells top amount of 10-yr bond, yield falls

MILAN, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Italy sold its maximum targeted amount of a new 10-year bond at auction on Thursday and managed to pay a yield well under a critical 6 percent threshold.

Investors bought 4 billion euros of BTP maturing November 2022, which is to become a benchmark. Bid came in at 1.42 times the offer, up from 1.29 one month ago.

Borrowing costs on the 10-year maturity fell to 5.82 percent, down from 5.96 percent at a similar auction one month ago. It was the lowest yield on 10-year paper since March.

The bond sale, which marks the end of a busy refinancing week for Italy, was the first for Italian longer-term bonds after the European Central Bank pledged on Aug. 2 to take steps to ease borrowing costs in the euro zone.

The central bank is due to unveil details of its mechanism at a key Sept. 6 meeting.

Rome also sold 2.5 billion euros of a five-year bond due in June 2017 and 793 million euros of a floating rate CCTeu note maturing June 2017, with a total amount placed of 7.293 billion euros comparing with a planned range of 5.25-7.5 billion euro.

The Treasury paid 4.73 percent on the five-year bond, down from 5.29 percent at end-July auction.