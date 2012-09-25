FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy 2-yr debt costs fall under 3 pct at auction
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 25, 2012 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

Italy 2-yr debt costs fall under 3 pct at auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Italy’s two-year borrowing costs fell well under 3 percent at auction on Tuesday, still underpinned by expectations the European Central Bank will activate its new bond-buying programme.

The Treasury paid a yield of 2.53 percent, the lowest since March, to sell 3.937 billion euros of two-year zero-coupon CTZ, nearly the top planned amount.

At a similar auction at the end of August, the yield was 3.06 percent.

The Treasury will also offer inflation-linked BTPei at auction on Tuesday for an amount between 0.75 and 1.5 billion euros.

Yields on Italian and Spanish bonds have been falling sharply in the past two months on hopes the ECB will intervene in the bond market to ease borrowing costs for vulnerable euro zone countries that ask for external help. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.