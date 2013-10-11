Italy's 3-yr debt costs fall to lowest since May at auction

MILAN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Italy’s three-year borrowing costs dipped to their lowest level since May at an auction on Friday as the prospect of a deal on the U.S. debt ceiling prompted investors to buy risky assets.

Reduced tensions inside the Italian government, after it survived a confidence vote last week, also fuelled appetite for Rome’s bonds.

The treasury sold 3.5 billion euros of three-year bond maturing November 2016 at an average 2.25 percent yield, sharply down from 2.72 percent at a similar sale one month ago.

Demand was 1.41 times the offer compared with a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.52 in mid-September.

Debt costs on the 15-year paper also fell compared to a mid-September auction when uncertainty about the support of Silvio Berlusconi’s People of Freedom party to Italy’s governing coalition held back investors and pushed bond yields up. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)