FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Foreigners cut holdings of Italian bonds in December
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 14, 2014 / 9:42 AM / 4 years ago

Foreigners cut holdings of Italian bonds in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 14 (Reuters) - Foreign holdings of Italian bonds fell to 663.30 billion euros ($924 billion) in December from 690.87 billion euros the month before, Bank of Italy data showed on Friday.

The share of Italian government bonds held by foreigners fell to 38.2 percent of the total from 38.9 percent in November, Reuters calculations based on the data show.

The data are at nominal value and include Italian bonds purchased by the European Central Bank as part of its bond-buying programme. The ECB’s share is estimated at around 5 percent of the total.

The overall debt of the Italian public administration stood at 2,089 billion euros in January, the Bank of Italy said in the document. Short- and long-term securities totalled 1,751 billion euros in the same month. ($1 = 0.7180 Euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Isla Binnie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.