5 months ago
Italy hires for May 2028 euro linker
March 6, 2017 / 3:46 PM / 5 months ago

Italy hires for May 2028 euro linker

Robert Hogg

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 6 (IFR) - The Republic of Italy has mandated Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, MPS Capital Services, Societe Generale and UBS for a syndicated eurozone inflation-linked euro bond, according to a lead.

The 144A/Reg S notes due May 2028 are expected to be launched and priced in the near future, subject to market conditions. They will be linked to the eurozone HICP ex-tobacco.

The issuer is rated Baa2 negative/BBB- stable/BBB+ negative/BBBH stable.

Reporting by Robert Hogg, Editing by Helene Durand

