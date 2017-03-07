FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
CORRECTED-Books approaching €6bn for Italy's May 2028 linker
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
March 7, 2017 / 12:45 PM / 5 months ago

CORRECTED-Books approaching €6bn for Italy's May 2028 linker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Correct order book size in headline)

By Matt Painvin

LONDON, March 7 (IFR) - Order books for the Republic of Italy's May 2028 eurozone inflation-linked bond are approaching €6bn, according to a lead.

The spread guidance has been revised to 11-12bp over BTPei 3.10% September 2026 BTPei, the tight end of the 13bp area initial price thoughts set earlier on Tuesday. The trade will price within that range.

Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan, MPS Capital Services, Societe Generale and UBS were mandated for the deal on Monday. The €6bn book included €725m of joint-lead manager interest and €400m pf co-lead orders.

Books will close at 1pm GMT. The 144A/Reg S notes will be priced today. The bond is linked to the eurozone HICP ex-tobacco inflation index.

Italy is rated Baa2 negative/BBB- stable/BBB+ negative/BBBH stable. (Reporting by Matt Painvin, Editing by Helene Durand)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.