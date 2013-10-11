FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-UPDATE 1-Details of Italian bond auctions
#Financials
October 11, 2013 / 9:39 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-UPDATE 1-Details of Italian bond auctions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comparisons)
    MILAN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury sold a total of
6.0 billion euros on Friday in fixed-rate BTP and floating-rate
CCT bonds.
      
3RD TRANCHE OF BTP BOND MATURING NOV 15, 2016, 2.75 PCT COUPON 
                    11/10/13              12/09/13       
Gross yield            2.25                  2.72          
Assigned price       101.53                100.16        
Offered              3.0-3.5 bln           3.0-4.0 bln  
Total bids             4.941 bln             6.072 bln       
Assigned               3.500 bln             4.000 bln          
  
10TH TRANCHE BTP BOND MATURING SEPT 1, 2028, 4.75 PCT COUPON   
                     11/10/13             12/09/13       
Gross yield            4.59                  4.88            
Assigned price       102.29                 99.21        
Offered             0.75-1.25 bln          1.0-1.5 bln  
Total bids             1.986  bln            2.038 bln       
Assigned               1.250  bln            1.500 bln          

9TH TRANCHE CCTeu BOND MATURING NOV 1, 2018
                     11/10/13             12/09/13       
Gross yield            2.32                  2.56            
Assigned price        99.10                 97.91        
Offered             0.75-1.25 bln          1.0-2.0 bln  
Total bids             2.086  bln            1.943 bln       
Assigned               1.250  bln            1.255 bln          

Details of the auction can be found on page 
 

 (Editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
