TABLE-UPDATE 1-Details of Italian bond auctions

(Adds comparisons) MILAN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury sold a total of 6.0 billion euros on Friday in fixed-rate BTP and floating-rate CCT bonds. 3RD TRANCHE OF BTP BOND MATURING NOV 15, 2016, 2.75 PCT COUPON 11/10/13 12/09/13 Gross yield 2.25 2.72 Assigned price 101.53 100.16 Offered 3.0-3.5 bln 3.0-4.0 bln Total bids 4.941 bln 6.072 bln Assigned 3.500 bln 4.000 bln 10TH TRANCHE BTP BOND MATURING SEPT 1, 2028, 4.75 PCT COUPON 11/10/13 12/09/13 Gross yield 4.59 4.88 Assigned price 102.29 99.21 Offered 0.75-1.25 bln 1.0-1.5 bln Total bids 1.986 bln 2.038 bln Assigned 1.250 bln 1.500 bln 9TH TRANCHE CCTeu BOND MATURING NOV 1, 2018 11/10/13 12/09/13 Gross yield 2.32 2.56 Assigned price 99.10 97.91 Offered 0.75-1.25 bln 1.0-2.0 bln Total bids 2.086 bln 1.943 bln Assigned 1.250 bln 1.255 bln Details of the auction can be found on page (Editing by Patrick Graham)