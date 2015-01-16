Italy says domestic investors bought 43 pct of new 30-year bond

MILAN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Domestic investors bought 43 percent of a 6.5 billion-euro ($7.5 billion) 30-year bond Italy sold on Thursday, while British and Irish buyers accounted for another 21 percent, the treasury said in a statement on Friday.

Overall demand totalled 13.1 billion euros. French investors took about 6 percent of the total, and Germany and Austria more than 7 percent. Outside of Europe, investors in North America took around 10 percent of the 2046 bond, which was priced to yield 3.291 percent.

Among the 275 investors who took part in the deal, fund managers took around 45 percent of the issue, followed by pension funds and insurers with 28 percent and banks with 17 percent.