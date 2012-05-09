TABLE-Italian debt falling due in the rest of 2012

May 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows Italian government debt due to be repaid to investors between May and December. Data from Italy's Treasury website updated to April 30. Figures are in billions of euros. For a related story, click BOTs are short-term Treasury bills. BTPs are fixed-rate bonds. CCTs are floating-rate bonds. CTZs are zero-coupon bonds. The issues on foreign markets are denominated in euros BOT BTP CCT CTZ FOREIGN TOTAL May 18.768 - - - 1.127 19.895 June 23.015 - - - 5.852 28.867 July 18.425 17.055 - - 1.150 36.630 Aug 16.163 - - 11.501 - 27.664 Sept 16.754 11.537 - - 0.270 28.561 Oct 17.050 18.373 - - 1.717 37.140 Nov 5.500 - 13.476 - - 18.976 Dec 14.200 18.686 - 11.833 1.220 45.939 ___________________________________________________________ TOTAL 129.875 65.651 13.476 23.334 11.336 243.672 (Compiled by Valentina Za; Editing by Catherine Evans)