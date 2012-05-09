FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Italian debt falling due in the rest of 2012
#Financials
May 9, 2012 / 1:05 PM / 5 years ago

TABLE-Italian debt falling due in the rest of 2012

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 9 (Reuters) - The following table shows Italian
government debt due to be repaid to investors between May and
December. 	
    Data from Italy's Treasury website updated to April 30.	
    Figures are in billions of euros.	
    For a related story, click 	
        	
    BOTs are short-term Treasury bills.    	
    BTPs are fixed-rate bonds.    	
    CCTs are floating-rate bonds.    	
    CTZs are zero-coupon bonds.    	
    The issues on foreign markets are denominated in euros    	
    	
             BOT      BTP      CCT      CTZ    FOREIGN   TOTAL 	
    May     18.768     -        -        -      1.127    19.895 	
    June    23.015     -        -        -      5.852    28.867 	
    July    18.425   17.055     -        -      1.150    36.630 	
    Aug     16.163     -        -      11.501     -      27.664 	
    Sept    16.754   11.537     -        -      0.270    28.561 	
    Oct     17.050   18.373     -        -      1.717    37.140 	
    Nov      5.500     -      13.476     -        -      18.976 	
    Dec     14.200   18.686     -      11.833   1.220    45.939 	
    ___________________________________________________________	
    TOTAL  129.875   65.651   13.476   23.334  11.336   243.672 	
	
 (Compiled by Valentina Za; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
