Orders for Italy's new 30-yr BTP bond top 17 bln euros-lead

MILAN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Orders for a new 30-year bond Italy started offering on Tuesday via a syndicate of banks have already topped 17 billion euros ($19 billion) by mid-morning, an official at one of the banks managing the deal said.

Italy said on Monday it would issue a new bond maturing on March 1, 2047.

The Rome treasury has hired Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC France, JP Morgan Securities and Monte dei Paschi di Siena Capital Services to manage the syndicated issue.