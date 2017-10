MILAN, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The yield spread between Italian 10-year government bonds and German Bunds narrowed to 338 basis points on Wednesday, buoyed by the ECB’s second offering of cheap 3-year funds.

According to Tradeweb data, the spread was at its lowest level since Sept. 8 and nearly 20 basis points lower on the day, after closing at 357 basis points on Tuesday. (Reporting By Irene Chiappisi)