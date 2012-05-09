Redemption drought adds to Italy funding challenge

* Overcame refinancing hump, faces continued supply pressure * Lack of redemptions makes issuance trickier in May-June * Analysts see risk of higher yields but sufficient demand By Valentina Za MILAN, May 9 (Reuters) - Italian borrowing costs will come under more pressure in coming weeks as rising euro zone political and financial risks and a sudden dearth of reinvestment flows from maturing debt present a fresh funding challenge for the bloc's third-largest economy. After successfully refinancing some 90 billion euros of bonds that fell due between February and April - nearly half of this year's total bond maturities - Italy has no similar paper expiring in May and June. Analysts say the Treasury aims to sell some 18 billion euros apiece of new bonds this month and next, to advance towards an annual gross funding target of around 445 billion euros ($578 bln) to be raised by selling bonds and bills. "We see a risk of widening spreads on Italian government bonds due to a number of factors, namely Europe's political and fiscal situation, domestic difficulties in meeting planned budget targets, (and) an elevated supply," said JP Morgan's fixed-income strategist Gianluca Salford. In late 2011, when Italy was seen at risk of a Greek-style debt crisis, the February-to-April refinancing hump raised fears of a default if i n vestors - particularly foreigners - did not reinvest cash from maturing debt as would usually be expected. That spectre did not materialise, as Italian investors shouldered the bulk of domestic issuance, and they are expected to continue to do so despite just 6.3 billion euros of coupon payments trickling into the redemptions pot in May and June. "We don't see a risk of Italy failing to attract enough demand at one of its auctions (but) pressure on yields would be further exacerbated if domestic banks were to offer less support when it comes to absorbing the new supply," Salford said. Italy also has about 7 billion euros of foreign debt maturing in May-June, mostly commercial paper, plus short-dated T-bills. The Bank of Italy estimates the share of Italian bonds and bills held abroad had shrunk to around 40 percent by the end of 2011 - a figure that includes European Central Bank purchases. Cheap three-year loans from the ECB fuelled a net 45 billion euros ($59 billion) of domestic bond buying by Italian banks in January and February, helping trim yields before budget and banking troubles in Spain rattled markets. Rome's funding costs rose in April to their highest since January at sales of three-, five- and 10-year bonds - increasing the appeal of Italian debt for domestic investors. "Domestic portfolios have some room to absorb positive net issuance of Italian bonds. Retail investors should also help," said Intesa Sanpaolo's strategist Chiara Manenti. Italy raised an impressive 7.3 billion euros in March with an inflation-linked bond newly designed to attract small savers, and is expected to launch a similar bond again this quarter. POST-ELECTION TEST Italy's auction of three-year paper on Monday will be the first test of market appetite for bonds by a peripheral euro zone country after elections in France, Greece and Italy showed growing frustration among voters at Europe's austerity drive. Analysts expect the poll results, which threaten the euro zone's strategy to resolve its debt crisis and have raised fresh doubts whether Greece can stay in bloc, to spur more volatility on bond markets and keep yields under pressure. Italy is first due to auction 10 billion euros of three-month and 12-month bills on Friday, while Spain will sell 12- and 18-month bills on Monday. Fears that Spanish banks will be forced to raise money to cover their property assets drove Spain's 10-year bond yield above the important 6 percent level earlier on Wednesday, with Italian yields also rising as investors sought safer assets. "In the last couple of months we have seen Italian bonds cheapening ahead of an auction and this should remain the case going forward, especially as there will no longer be redemption flows to offset gross issuance," said Citi analyst Jamie Searle. Italy is estimated to have completed only around 40 percent of its 2012 bond issuance plan so far, while Spain has met nearly 54 percent of its gross borrowing target for this year. A shrinking economy is also hampering Rome's efforts to cut its 1.9 trillion euro debt pile, the world's fourth-largest, and has already forced the government to postpone its goal of a balanced budget by one year, to 2014. Some analysts expect the ECB to restart its bond buying programme should 10-year borrowing costs for Spain or Italy break consistently above 6 percent, a level beyond which other countries have seen them escalate to unsustainable levels. It al y's 10-year yields stood at around 5.7 percent on Wednesday, with Spain's at 6 percent. ECB policymakers are resisting pressure to do more, however, questioning whether reactivating their bond-buy plan would prove effective and showing the euro zone's predicament will have to deteriorate much further before they act. ($1 = 0.7625 euros) (Additional reporting by Nigel Davies in Madrid and Luca Trogni in Milan; Editing by Catherine Evans)