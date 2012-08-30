FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1 - TABLE-Details of Italian BTP bond, CCTeu note auction
August 30, 2012 / 11:21 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1 - TABLE-Details of Italian BTP bond, CCTeu note auction

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury sold the
following bonds at auction on Thursday. 
    It had offered 1.75-2.5 billion euros of a five-year BTP 
bond, 3-4 billion euros of a new 10-year BTP bond and 0.5-1.0 
billion euros of a floating rate CCTeu note. 
        
7TH TRANCHE OF BTP BOND EXPIRING JUNE 1, 2017, 4.75 PCT COUPON  
   
                       30/08/12             30/07/12 (**)       
  
Gross yield             4.73 (*)               5.29            
Assigned price        100.30                  97.98          
Total bids              3.647 bln              3.005 bln       
Assigned                2.500 bln              2.244 bln        
Bid-to-cover ratio      1.46                   1.34             
           
(*) Lowest auction yield since March                  
(**)Compares with previous tranche of same bond  
        
1ST TRANCHE OF BTP BOND DUE NOVEMBER 1, 2022, 5.50 PCT COUPON  
 
                       30/08/12             30/07/12 (**)       
  
Gross yield             5.82 (*)               5.96            
Assigned price         98.20                  97.18          
Total bids              5.696 bln              3.195 bln       
Assigned                4.000 bln              2.485 bln        
Bid-to-cover ratio      1.42                   1.29             
 
(*) Lowest auction yield since March 
(**)Compares with 11th tranche of Sept. 1, 2022 BTP bond.
 
3RD TRANCHE OF CCTEU NOTE DUE JUNE 15, 2017, FLOATING RATE  
 
                       30/08/12                                 
  
Gross yield             5.33 (*)                               
Assigned price         92.04                                 
Total bids              1.922 bln                              
Assigned                0.793 bln                               
Bid-to-cover ratio      2.42                                    
 
    Details of the auction can be found on page. 
 

 (Reporting by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
