UPDATE 1 - TABLE-Details of Italian BTP bond, CCTeu note auction

MILAN, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Italy's Treasury sold the following bonds at auction on Thursday. It had offered 1.75-2.5 billion euros of a five-year BTP bond, 3-4 billion euros of a new 10-year BTP bond and 0.5-1.0 billion euros of a floating rate CCTeu note. 7TH TRANCHE OF BTP BOND EXPIRING JUNE 1, 2017, 4.75 PCT COUPON 30/08/12 30/07/12 (**) Gross yield 4.73 (*) 5.29 Assigned price 100.30 97.98 Total bids 3.647 bln 3.005 bln Assigned 2.500 bln 2.244 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.46 1.34 (*) Lowest auction yield since March (**)Compares with previous tranche of same bond 1ST TRANCHE OF BTP BOND DUE NOVEMBER 1, 2022, 5.50 PCT COUPON 30/08/12 30/07/12 (**) Gross yield 5.82 (*) 5.96 Assigned price 98.20 97.18 Total bids 5.696 bln 3.195 bln Assigned 4.000 bln 2.485 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 1.42 1.29 (*) Lowest auction yield since March (**)Compares with 11th tranche of Sept. 1, 2022 BTP bond. 3RD TRANCHE OF CCTEU NOTE DUE JUNE 15, 2017, FLOATING RATE 30/08/12 Gross yield 5.33 (*) Assigned price 92.04 Total bids 1.922 bln Assigned 0.793 bln Bid-to-cover ratio 2.42 Details of the auction can be found on page. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)