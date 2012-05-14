Italy sells top amount at bond auction

MILAN, May 14 (Reuters) - The Treasury raised a total of 5.25 billion euros at a bond auction on Monday, meeting the top of a planned issue range of 3.50-5.25 billion euros.

Italy sold its three-year benchmark at an average 3.91 percent yield, the highest since January but below market levels of around 4 percent at the time of the auction.

It also sold three lines due in 2020, 2022 and 2025 which it has stopped issuing on a regular basis.

Demand for the three so-called off-the-run bonds totalled more than twice the 1.75 billion euros sold in total. Details on pages and.