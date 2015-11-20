FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy police seize 221 toy trains from bribery suspect
November 20, 2015

Italy police seize 221 toy trains from bribery suspect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Italian investigators have seized 221 toy trains and 126 boxes of collectible stamps from a person suspected of buying them with money amassed through bribes, a finance police document showed on Friday.

As well as the trains, police seized 11 toy tracks.

The suspect admitted to taking 65,000 euros ($69,264) in bribes during an investigation into a system of rigged contracts and favour-trading involving Italy’s state-owned motorway operators, the document showed.

He was one of 31 people put under investigation last month for corruption connected to the country’s highway manager. ($1 = 0.9384 euros) (Reporting by Mauro Sarzanini, writing by Isla Binnie)

