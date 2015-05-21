Italy junior minister sees detailed broadband decree in days

ROME, May 21 (Reuters) - Italy’s junior minister for communications, Antonello Giacomelli, said on Thursday he expected a decree detailing the government’s broadband plan to be ready in a few days time.

“In the coming days, a decree (on broadband) will detail tools, resources, timing and procedures,” Giacomelli said on the sidelines of a conference.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has made it one of his government’s priorities to support the development of a fibre-optic network, a project he considers vital to modernising the country’s sluggish economy.