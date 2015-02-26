FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's cabinet to examine broadband plan on March 3 - sources
February 26, 2015 / 5:21 PM / 3 years ago

Italy's cabinet to examine broadband plan on March 3 - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME/MILAN, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Italy’s cabinet will examine a plan worth 5-6 billion euros ($5.6-6.7 billion) to speed up the roll-out of broadband networks across the country at a meeting on March 3, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi pledged last year up to 6 billion euros in public funds to cover half the costs of an ambitious plan to bring super-fast internet services to 85 percent of Italy’s consumers in the next six years.

One of the sources said talks with Renzi’s aides and telecoms operators had intensified in the last few days.

The prime minister’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Earlier this month, Italy’s largest phone group Telecom Italia said it would step up spending on faster fixed networks in Italy as it unveiled a 14.5 billion euro investment plan. ($1 = 0.8919 euros) (Reporting by Paolo Biondi and Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

