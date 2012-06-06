Italy's CDP ready to help T.Italia on network investments

ROME, June 6 (Reuters) - Italian state-owned finance company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) is ready to help Telecom Italia fund its next generation broadband network, CDP chairman Franco Bassanini said on Wednesday.

“The question to ask is if the incumbent (Telecom Italia) intends to make this investment... we are ready to contribute by taking part in funding these investments with CDP,” Bassanini said on the sidelines of a conference.

In May a CDP-controlled fund said it would invest up to 500 million euros to help fund a project by fibre optic company Metroweb, a plan which analysts say could create a competitive threat for Telecom Italia.

Italy lags Europe in terms of broadband penetration with only 49 percent of households connected against a European average of 61 percent, according to Eurostat data. (Reporting By Stefano Bernabei)