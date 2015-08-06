FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy earmarks 2.2 bln euros for broadband plan - PM Renzi
August 6, 2015 / 5:41 PM / 2 years ago

Italy earmarks 2.2 bln euros for broadband plan - PM Renzi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Italy on Thursday earmarked 2.2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) to help finance an ambitious plan to roll out a modern broadband telecommunications infrastructure, Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said.

Renzi has made linking together millions of Italian households with super-fast cables one of the priorities of his government as he seeks to help revive Italy’s economy.

In March his cabinet approved a 12 billion euro plan to build a nationwide fibre optic network by replacing the ageing copper wires that run into subscribers’ homes.

Renzi told a news conference that telecoms companies were expected to contribute 5 billion euros to the roll out and the state will put in the remaining 7 billion euros. Former state owned phone monopoly Telecom Italia is to play a key role in the network upgrade.

$1 = 0.9163 euros Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio; writing by Danilo Masoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
