T.Italia open to broadband cooperation with CDP
June 6, 2012 / 11:36 AM / 5 years ago

T.Italia open to broadband cooperation with CDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 6 (Reuters) - Italy’s largest telecoms group Telecom Italia is open to working with state-owned financial agency Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) to progressively roll out an ultra broadband network in Italy, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“Whenever there is room for a public-private cooperation or with bodies like the CDP, we are extremely open,” Telecom Italia’s CEO Marco Patuano said on the margins of a conference.

Patuano did not elaborate on the type of cooperation but said costly efforts to bring fibre optics to homes were necessary only in areas with strong demand.

Earlier at the same event, CDP said it was ready to help Telecom Italia fund its broadband network.

CDP is currently helping Metroweb in a 4.5 billion-euro plan to bring fibre to households in 30 of Italy’s main cities.

The Metroweb plan is open to other telecom players to join but analysts say it could hit Telecom Italia’s monopoly in the country’s richest regions. (Reporting By Stefano Bernabei)

