Italy new 15-year bond will be 6 bln euros - leads
January 15, 2013 / 3:51 PM / in 5 years

Italy new 15-year bond will be 6 bln euros - leads

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The final amount for Italy’s new 15-year BTP bond will be 6 billion euros ($8.02 billion), two banks acting as lead managers said on Tuesday.

The bond maturing Sept. 1, 2028, will offer a premium of 30 basis points over the BTP maturing in March 2026.

Italy announced on Monday it was offering a new benchmark on the 15-year maturity, the first since September 2010, through a syndicated sale.

The treasury mandated Banca IMI SpA, Barclays Bank PLC, Credit Agricole Corp, Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan Securities PLC for the sale. ($1 = 0.7482 euros) (Reporting by Gabriella Bruschi, writing by Francesca Landini)

