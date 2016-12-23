FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
China's Gangtai buys Italian jeweller Buccellati
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 23, 2016 / 12:30 PM / 8 months ago

China's Gangtai buys Italian jeweller Buccellati

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Italian private equity firm Clessidra said on Friday it had reached an agreement to sell an 85 percent stake in high-end jeweller Buccellati to Chinese conglomerate Gangtai Group.

The Bucellati family, who in 1919 founded the jeweller famous for its ornate, lace-like creations, will retain a 15 percent stake.

Sources familiar with the matter told Reuters in May that Cartier owner Richemont was in talks to buy a controlling stake in Buccellati from Clessidra.

Clessidra , which recently changed hands and is now owned by Italy's Pesenti family following the death of its founder, bought a 67 percent stake in Buccellati back in 2013.

It said Buccellati's revenues had risen 60 percent since then. (Reporting by Valentina Za)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.