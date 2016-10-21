FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Padoan says no scepticism from Commission on budget
October 21, 2016 / 10:21 AM / 10 months ago

Italy's Padoan says no scepticism from Commission on budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Italy's economy minister Pier Carlo Padoan dismissed on Friday a suggestion the European Commission had expressed scepticism about the country's budget, which is being examined by Brussels.

"The dialogue continues, the Commission has expressed no scepticism," Pier Carlo Padoan said in reponse to a question on the Commission's attitude towards the Italian budget.

"We're following a procedure that will unfold over the next few days on the evaluation of specific measures." (Reporting by Francesco Canepa; Editing by Catherine Evans)

