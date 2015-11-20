FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy PM Renzi wins confidence vote over budget
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 20, 2015 / 1:07 PM / 2 years ago

Italy PM Renzi wins confidence vote over budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Friday won a confidence vote in the Senate on next year’s budget that scraps a hated tax on primary residences and slows deficit reduction.

The Senate voted 164 to 116 to approved the government’s spending package, which now faces approval in the lower house. By law, the budget must be passed by the end of the year.

Renzi staked the fate of his government on the confidence vote in order to accelerate the bill’s passage in the Senate, where it may have to return if it is amended in the Chamber of Deputies. (Reporting by Steve Scherer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.