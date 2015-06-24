FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy's top court says block on public sector wages illegitimate - source
Sections
Featured
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 24, 2015 / 1:36 PM / 2 years ago

Italy's top court says block on public sector wages illegitimate - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 24 (Reuters) - Italy’s constitutional ruled on Wednesday that a freeze on public sector wages in place since 2010 is illegitimate but that the effects of its decision should not be retro-active, a source close to the court said.

The court decision would have been a major blow for Italy’s strained public finances if it had ruled that Matteo Renzi’s government had to reimburse state workers for the years for which their salaries have been blocked.

The source spoke to Reuters before the court officially made its verdict public.

In April the constitutional court overturned a separate deficit-cutting measure which had blocked inflation adjustments for high pensions, forcing the government to adjust its budget.

Reporting By Valentina Consiglio, writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Isla Binnie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.