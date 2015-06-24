Italy's top court says block on public sector wages illegitimate - source

ROME, June 24 (Reuters) - Italy’s constitutional ruled on Wednesday that a freeze on public sector wages in place since 2010 is illegitimate but that the effects of its decision should not be retro-active, a source close to the court said.

The court decision would have been a major blow for Italy’s strained public finances if it had ruled that Matteo Renzi’s government had to reimburse state workers for the years for which their salaries have been blocked.

The source spoke to Reuters before the court officially made its verdict public.

In April the constitutional court overturned a separate deficit-cutting measure which had blocked inflation adjustments for high pensions, forcing the government to adjust its budget.