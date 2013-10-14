FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy to prevent local govts using derivatives-draft
October 14, 2013 / 4:37 PM / in 4 years

Italy to prevent local govts using derivatives-draft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Italy’s 2014 budget law will prevent regional governments and local authorities from using derivatives contracts, according to a draft budget document seen by Reuters on Monday.

This will also include “financing contracts which include derivative components,” according to the document.

Cash-strapped Italian local authorities have racked up huge losses in derivatives contracts, which they commonly entered as a means of getting cheaper access to credit from financial markets. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by James Mackenzie)

