Renzi aide says Italy can adjust budget if EU requests it
October 15, 2014 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

Renzi aide says Italy can adjust budget if EU requests it

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Italy can adjust its 2015 budget plans if they are rejected by the European Commission but the government does not expect it to be necessary, one of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s top economic advisors said on Wednesday.

“The size of the tax cuts and spending cuts in the budget are large enough to allow for a minor correction if the Commission asks for it, but that is not what we are expecting,” Filippo Taddei told Reuters.

“We have good arguments but we are prepared for the worst,” Taddei, the economic spokesman of Renzi’s Democratic Party, said in reference to reports that Brussels will ask Italy to do more to reduce the budget deficit.

Taddei was speaking ahead of a cabinet meeting due to finalise and sign off on the budget, which will then be sent to Brussels to be scrutinised. (Reporting By Gavin Jones, editing by Isla Binnie)

