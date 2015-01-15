FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Katainen says Italy may benefit from budget flexibility
January 15, 2015 / 9:56 AM / 3 years ago

EU's Katainen says Italy may benefit from budget flexibility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The European Commission may use a flexible interpretation of EU fiscal rules when it makes a final judgment on Italy’s 2015 budget in March, European Commission Vice President Jyrki Katainen said on Thursday.

Matteo Renzi’s government has been pressing the Commission to use “flexibility” and not to insist on steep deficit cuts in view of Italy’s long economic stagnation and its efforts to pass reforms.

Katainen told Italy’s parliament that it would be hard to assess Rome’s situation before the Commission issues its next set of economic forecasts “but I could imagine that Italy could benefit from flexibility like other countries.” (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)

