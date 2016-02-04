EU's Katainen says no room for more budget flexibility for Italy

ROME, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Italy has already benefitted from more flexibility in EU budget rules than any other country and there is no room to grant it further leeway, European Commission Deputy President Jyrki Katainen said on Thursday.

The comments are likely to fuel tensions with Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who has repeatedly attacked the Commission since it said his 2016 budget risked breaking EU rules after Rome raised previous targets for Italy’s budget deficit and debt.

“Our rules are already very flexible and Italy has benefitted more than any other country from this flexibility,” Katainen said in a TV interview with Sky Italia.

“If we go on with this flexibility of the rules we won’t have any more rules.”

Katainen, who has responsibility for jobs and growth at the Commission, said Italy’s high public debt made it vulnerable and it risked losing market credibility if it did not lower it.

“I don’t think there is any more room for manoeuvre to make these rules even more flexible,” Katainen said in comments dubbed into Italian, when asked about Italy’s calls for more budget flexibility. (Reporting By Gavin Jones, Editing by Crispian Balmer)