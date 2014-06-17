FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy says welcomes signs of budget flexibility from Germany
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 17, 2014 / 10:06 AM / 3 years ago

Italy says welcomes signs of budget flexibility from Germany

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 17 (Reuters) - Italian government undersecretary for EU Affairs Sandro Gozi said on Tuesday that Italy welcomed as a “positive signal” remarks from Germany’s Economy Minister indicating greater flexibility on EU budget rules.

German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Monday that the costs of implementing reforms should be taken into account when considering countries’ budget deficits.

On Tuesday German State Secretary for Europe Michael Roth, speaking together with Gozi at an event in the Italian parliament, said Germany supported Italy’s agenda that the priorities for Europe must be employment and economic growth.

Italy takes over the rotating presidency of the EU from July and Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is seeking to obtain greater flexibility on rules governing fiscal deficits. (Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni and James Mackenzie, writing by Gavin Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.