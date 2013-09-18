FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy mulls delaying target of balanced budget until 2014-source
September 18, 2013 / 11:18 AM / 4 years ago

Italy mulls delaying target of balanced budget until 2014-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Italy’s finance ministry is considering delaying its aim of achieving a balanced budget in structural terms until 2014, a year later than the original target of this year, a government source said on Wednesday.

“The balanced budget goal could be reached in 2014,” the source said, adding that Italy would remain within the European Union’s limits restricting public deficits to 3 percent of gross domestic product in nominal terms in 2013.

Reaching a balanced budget in structural terms, adjusted for the effects of the economic downturn and one-off measures, was an aim of Prime Minister Enrico Letta but the target has slipped slowly out of reach because the unstable ruling coalition has been forced to delay additional budget measures because of disagreements.

