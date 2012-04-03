FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy minister rules out further austerity measures
#Market News
April 3, 2012 / 9:41 AM / in 6 years

Italy minister rules out further austerity measures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, April 3 (Reuters) - Italian Industry Minister Corrado Passera dismissed suggestions on Tuesday that the government may have to pass further budget cuts to meet its fiscal targets, saying the focus had to be on boosting economic growth.

“You don’t grow with austerity. On the contrary, we have to get horizontal and sectoral actions going to ensure that we get economic growth and jobs once we have our public finances in order,” he told reporters in Rome.

The Financial Times quoted a confidential European Commission report on Tuesday which suggested that Rome’s deficit reduction targets could be at risk from recession and high interest rates and that further consolidation measures might be needed.

