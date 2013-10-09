FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy cabinet approves emergency decree to trim 2013 deficit
#Market News
October 9, 2013 / 7:07 PM / in 4 years

Italy cabinet approves emergency decree to trim 2013 deficit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Italian government on Wednesday approved emergency measures aimed at keeping the budget deficit this year inside the European Union’s ceiling of 3 percent of national output.

Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni told reporters the measures worth 1.6 billion euros ($2.16 billion) would correct a deficit that was heading for a marginal overshoot to 3.1 percent.

The package comprises a 1.1 billion euro cut in spending by government ministries and local authorities and 500 million euros of extra revenues from the sale of public real estate to state holding company Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), Saccomanni said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
