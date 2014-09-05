FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy PM says wants any hike in defence spending exempted from EU budget rules
September 5, 2014

Italy PM says wants any hike in defence spending exempted from EU budget rules

NEWPORT, Wales, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said on Friday that if Italy is called on by its allies to increase its spending on defence then the extra outlays should be exempted from European Union budget rules.

Italy currently spends about half of the 2 percent of national output goal set by NATO.

Renzi said he told his colleagues that for Italy to meet the target it would want the extra spending to be excluded from the EU’s 3 percent of output limit for budget deficits.

“We can talk about everything but as part of a bigger picture,” he told reporters at a NATO meeting in Wales.

