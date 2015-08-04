Italy says to seek budget leeway from EU

ROME, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Italy will ask the European Union to grant it greater budget flexibility in the light of its efforts to pass structural reforms, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters in Rome, Padoan said Italy would fund tax cuts promised by Prime Minister Matteo Renzi with a mix of spending cuts, improved economic growth, and by seeking increased budget flexibility from the European Union.

“There are all the conditions to request flexibility,” Padoan said, arguing that this would be justified by Italy’s efforts to reform its sluggish economy.

Padoan declined to confirm that Italy would raise its budget deficit goal for next year of 1.8 percent of gross domestic product, saying the request would refer to the so-called structural deficit, adjusted for fluctuations in economic growth. (Reporting By Gavin Jones)